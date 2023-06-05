by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 8 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “” focuses on Palermo and the doubts relating to the transfer market. Damiani and Soleri, are two “over”, i.e. born before 31 December 1999 and therefore occupy precious boxes in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gazzetta dello Sport: “Palermo, what doubts. Soleri and Damiani towards farewell” appeared 8 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».