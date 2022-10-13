TUNIS – After more than 15 years of frost, the different Palestinian factions are playing the card of unity again. This is the promise contained in a “reconciliation agreement”, signed today in Algiers, also by the representatives of Hamas, the radical Islamic movement, and of Al-Fatah, the secular one, the two eternal rivals. Just Algeria, which until 2020 was prey to the internal revolt of thehirakbut which has regained strength, especially from the war in Ukraine, thanks to the weapon of natural gas, has promoted and managed contacts between Palestinian “families” in recent months.