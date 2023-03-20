Home World Palestine and Israel pledge to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures at the conclusion of the five-party meeting – Teller Report Teller Report
World

Palestine and Israel pledge to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures at the conclusion of the five-party meeting – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

Palestine and Israel pledged to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures at the conclusion of the five-party meeting

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-20 07:38

CCTV News Client News On March 19, local time, under the auspices of Egypt, a five-party meeting aimed at easing the tension between Palestine and Israel was held in the coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Closing. The spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this meeting is a continuation of the Aqaba meeting in February this year. In a statement issued after the meeting, the Palestinians and Israelis pledged to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures.

In the statement, the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority pledged to take immediate action to stop all unilateral measures, valid for a period of three to six months. The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to address violent and incited speech and behavior that may lead to aggravation of the situation; the two sides reaffirmed their adherence to all previous agreements reached; and the two sides agreed to take necessary measures to improve the economic situation of the Palestinian people. Israel has pledged to stop discussing all new settlement construction within four months and to stop issuing permits for any settlement construction within six months.

The statement also emphasized that all parties involved in the meeting are committed to promoting security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians, seeking to build mutual trust and resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue.

See also  Usa, 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago. The father is very serious

Source: CCTV News Client Author: Reporter Wu Aimin Editor: Gao Mingzhen

You may also like

Piombino “armored” for fear of blitz against the...

Neighbors of Soba Radanović untied their tongue |...

The coach criticized Aleksandar Mitrović for the red...

Assault of the left on the family, the...

Cristina Scuccia performs with her new song at...

Xi Jinping arrives, Moscow polished. The US: “A...

Baskonia beat Real Madrid in front of Zvezda...

Čukarički beat Voždovac and attack Partizan | Sport

that’s why it was validated by Chiffi

Redemption Ragusa, Sesto San Giovanni served 60-56

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy