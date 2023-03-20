Palestine and Israel pledged to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures at the conclusion of the five-party meeting

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-20 07:38

CCTV News Client News On March 19, local time, under the auspices of Egypt, a five-party meeting aimed at easing the tension between Palestine and Israel was held in the coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Closing. The spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this meeting is a continuation of the Aqaba meeting in February this year. In a statement issued after the meeting, the Palestinians and Israelis pledged to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures.

In the statement, the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority pledged to take immediate action to stop all unilateral measures, valid for a period of three to six months. The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to address violent and incited speech and behavior that may lead to aggravation of the situation; the two sides reaffirmed their adherence to all previous agreements reached; and the two sides agreed to take necessary measures to improve the economic situation of the Palestinian people. Israel has pledged to stop discussing all new settlement construction within four months and to stop issuing permits for any settlement construction within six months.

The statement also emphasized that all parties involved in the meeting are committed to promoting security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians, seeking to build mutual trust and resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue.