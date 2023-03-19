On March 19, local time, under the auspices of Egypt, the five-party meeting aimed at easing the situation between Palestine and Israel, attended by political and security personnel from Palestine, Israel, Jordan and the United States, concluded in the coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. The spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this meeting is a continuation of the Aqaba meeting in February this year. In a statement issued after the meeting, the Palestinians and Israelis pledged to take immediate action to end all unilateral measures.

In the statement, the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority pledged to take immediate action to stop all unilateral measures, valid for a period of three to six months. The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to address violent and incited speech and behavior that may lead to aggravation of the situation; the two sides reaffirmed their adherence to all previous agreements reached; and the two sides agreed to take necessary measures to improve the economic situation of the Palestinian people. Israel has pledged to stop discussing all new settlement construction within four months and to stop issuing permits for any settlement construction within six months.

The statement also emphasized that all parties involved in the meeting are committed to promoting security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians, seeking to build mutual trust and resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue. (CCTV News client headquarter reporter Wu Aimin)