“Huwara should be wiped off the face of the Earth.” I am the word delivered on March 1 by the Israeli finance minister, the fascist and homophobe Bezalel Smotrich. Huwara, in Nablus governorate, has been the main target of the latest raid by Israeli settlers into the West Bank. In 2022, according to the United Nations, there had been 621. On the night of February 26, in retaliation for the killing of two of their own, the colors carried out a series of attacks against Palestinians of the villages of Burin, Assira al-Qibliya, Beit Firuk, Za’tata and Beita and, precisely, of Huwara. The settlers torched dozens of cars, houses and orchards and have attacked unarmed people with metal clubs and stones. Result of the raid: one Palestinian killed, 400 others injured.

The Israeli human rights organizations they used the word pogrom. On March 3, six settlers suspected of having taken part in those attacks were released: under the Israeli system of apartheid, impunity reigns supreme. Even the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he had to point out that Smotrich’s words were “inappropriate.”

But to match words to deeds there is an investigation by thenon Governmental Organization Yesh Dinwhich being Israeli is harder to accuse of anti-Semitism: accusations routinely leveled at international human rights organizations and at the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories after 1967, Frances Albanian.

Yesh Din analyzed the response of Israeli authorities to settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank (who should be “a protected population” under international humanitarian law) in the period 2005-2022. In those years, files were opened on 1597 cases of violence by Israeli civilians against Palestinian civilians. Important detail: the survey did not cover too Occupied East Jerusalem.

Of this total, 1531 investigations have been completed, but to be closed: indictments were only carried out in 107 cases, i.e. 7%. Of 91 of the 107 cases, the outcome is known: 46 convictions. In summary, only 3% of the investigations opened since 2005 into Israeli settler violence against Palestinians resulted in a conviction of the defendants. Huwara will not, hopefully, be “wiped out”. There justice for the Palestinianson the other hand, has long since been swept away.