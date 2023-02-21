The 16-year-old Palestinian has died Mountaser Al-Shawa shot and wounded on 7 February during an Israeli army incursion into Nablus, in the West Bank. Thus the Palestinian victims of the blitz rise to two, the seventeen-year-old was also killed during the clashes Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar. Another 17-year-old Palestinian, Mahmoud Majed Al-Aydi, he was killed a week later in clashes with the Israeli army in Tubas, also near Nablus. From the beginning of 2023 they count 51 victims Palestinians and 10 Israelis.

