TEL AVIV. A Palestinian was killed last night in the West Bank village of Baytin (Ramallah) after he attacked a soldier, according to the Israeli military spokesman. The assailant – the spokesman added – wounded the soldier in the face with a hammer and the soldier then shot him dead.

According to the Palestinian news agency Maan the man later died from his wounds. He also had a knife on him, he added the army. The identity of the alleged assailant is not yet known.