A 21-year-old Palestinian, Ahned Abu Junaid, was killed today in the Balata refugee camp (Nablus) during an operation conducted by special Israeli units. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the young man was hit by a bullet in the head and died a few hours later in a hospital.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (al-Fatah) announced that Abu Junaid was a member of their ranks. Meanwhile, in the Hebron area, a 25-year-old Israeli civilian was stabbed and wounded today by a Palestinian assailant who was later “neutralised”, according to military radio.

