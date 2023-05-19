Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in East Jerusalem | Political News | Al Jazeera

Israeli authorities have stepped up security in Jerusalem, especially in the Muslim quarter of the Old City, ahead of the annual “flag day” parade of Orthodox Jews and settlers, at a time when tensions are already high in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Flag-carrying marchers began to slowly gather around the al-Aqsa mosque compound early Thursday morning for a march, with more than 2,000 police deployed, celebrating the 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem and its aftermath.

Israel’s annexation of occupied East Jerusalem and its Old City has never been recognized by the international community.

Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists are expected to take part in marches that have witnessed violence over the past few years as marchers staged provocations against Palestinians, including chants such as “Death to the Arabs,” sparking the violence.

Riot police stood guard against any potential unrest, but the compound – Islam’s third holiest site – remained empty in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities banned Palestinian worshipers under the age of 50 from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for dawn prayers.

Queues began to form early Thursday at the entrance to the compound – known to Jews as the “Temple Mount” where they believe the first and second ancient Jewish temples once stood.

Some Orthodox Jews danced in a circle, chanting “Rebuild the Temple!” A riot policeman wearing a dequipa (a symbol of his Orthodox Jewishness) was seen dancing with some of the marchers.

While those entering the compound have been instructed not to carry flags or do anything to incite violence inside, a man slipped into the crowd wearing a provocative shirt that showed an image of the al-Aqsa mosque being destroyed by fists, next to a Hands hold a new Jewish temple.

Another man had a sticker on his shirt that read “The Temple Mount is in our hands,” while Orthodox Jews entered the compound under police protection.

Israel’s Minister of State Security, Itamar Ben-Gevir, a far-right politician who has also participated in the marches in past years, is not known if he will take part in this year’s march, his first as a cabinet minister.

The Times of Israel quoted an ultra-Orthodox lawmaker, Moses Gaffney, as saying he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to allow lawmakers into the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in line with the chief rabbi’s ruling.

Gaffney, a member of the United Torah rabbi, said, “I appeal and ask you to prevent access to the Temple Mount, both because of the politics of the attitudes of countries around the world to allow access to the Temple Mount, but also because of security concerns and the incitement that exists because of it. Behavior.”

“There is no reason to do so, it does not demonstrate sovereignty, on the contrary, it constitutes desecration in what is most relevant to and most sacred to the Jewish people.”

Activists from an Israeli group against racism were also there, handing out flowers and “spreading love on this day”.

Members of a group called “Tag Meer” encountered a nationalist Jew who shouted “You are blaspheming by sending flowers to Arabs!”

The annual march, which marks Israel’s takeover of Occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, has increasingly become a show of force for Jewish nationalists and, for Palestinians, a campaign aimed at undermining their ties to it. A blatant provocation of the city’s ties.

“We don’t want war and we don’t want escalation, but they shouldn’t force escalation on us,” said Husam Simri, a chicken vendor from the Gaza Strip, where a parade against the Israeli far-right will be held at the fence. parallel protests.

A spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas warned Israel “not to persist in organizing provocative flag marches”.

The Palestinian Authority’s deputy prime minister and spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said Wednesday that advancing the march “confirms the Israeli government’s acquiescence to Jewish extremists.”

The day before the march, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, called on Palestinians to oppose the march.

“We ask the people of Jerusalem to mobilize the masses against the Jerusalem flag march tomorrow,” said Mushir al-Masri, a Hamas official in Gaza.

The Israeli settler movement has been pushing to allow Jewish worshipers to pray in Al-Aqsa, fueling Palestinian fears of a possible takeover of Islam’s third holiest site, which Jews can currently visit but not pray at.

Anti-Arab racist chants and violence against Palestinians were common at past Flag Day marches, prompting greater conflict, including in 2021, when Palestinian parties retaliated against what they called Israeli “provocations” . That year, Israel launched an 11-day military offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip that killed more than 260 Palestinians.

At least 33 Palestinians were killed in four days of Israeli bombing, after Palestinian Islamic Jihad reached a ceasefire with Israel, days after the far-right march began and an Israeli was also killed by a Palestinian rocket .

Eliyahu Friedman in Occupied East Jerusalem contributed to this report.