PALLETWAYS ITALY The President of Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini, visited the new hub in Sala Bolognese – Companies

Massimiliano Peres, CEO of Palletways Italia, had the honor and pleasure of hosting the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini in the new headquarters in Sala Bolognese, together with Emanuele Bassi, Mayor of Sala Bolognese and Metropolitan Councilor of the Metropolitan City of Bologna and Eleonora Riberto, Deputy Mayor of Sala Bolognese.

The meeting is evidence of an open dialogue between Palletways, the main European network for the express transport of palletised goods, and local institutions, with a view to promoting the company’s growth and expansion objectives at a local and national level, also thanks to the strategic position of the new hub which is located in one of the main crossroads of Italian transport.

Great attention was also paid to social sustainability to encourage the mobility of employees, for whom a cycle path will be created that connects the industrial sector with the Osteria Nuova di Sala Bolognese railway station and connections with the urban public service will be activated.

“This is an important and innovative investment within a sector, that of logistics, which is growing rapidly in our region. This plant represents a positive example: it carries out concrete practices of sustainability and energy saving, as it has done right from the start managed to create a constructive relationship with the territory that hosts it”, stated Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

Emanuele Bassi, Mayor of Sala Bolognese and Metropolitan Councilor, added: “It is a real pleasure to receive and see President Bonaccini again on the territory of Sala Bolognese, visiting, this time, the expanding industrial area, in particular the latest company established Palletways. It is an opportunity to show how much this Municipality and the industries that are located work to respect the environment, on investments in the safety of workers and to improve services and structures for all citizens”.

“It is a pleasure for me to have the opportunity to meet you to personally present this new logistics center, the result of the active collaboration between Palletways and the representatives of local institutions,” declared Massimiliano Peres, CEO of Palletways Italia, during the meeting. “We confirm and support our presence in this economic reality, which is particularly attentive to creating opportunities and competitiveness for companies with a strong orientation towards the green economy and sustainability. These objectives are perfectly in line with the strategies of a multinational property that is constantly growing in Europe too, capable of positively impacting the local economy and the regional production fabric by acting with respect for the surrounding environment”.

The new Hub, inaugurated last October 7, extends over an area of ​​over 80,000 m² on which a warehouse of approximately 30,000 m² has been built with cutting-edge technologies, adopted to facilitate and speed up the daily operations of the Network, optimize processes and transit times and provide real-time information. Constant attention is paid to protecting the environment and the eco-sustainability of operations, also thanks to the presence of 1,100 photovoltaic panels positioned on part of the roof surface. Furthermore, the area is affected by environmental mitigation works, which include measures for the recycling and reuse of rainwater, and the planting of various species, including approximately 130 trees.

