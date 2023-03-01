Palletways, part of Imperial, a DP World company, has invested in a new eco-sustainable hub that will speed up deliveries in the Catalan area, starting with the city of Barcelona, ​​and in the Balearic Islands and increase the efficiency of the entire Group.

This new facility of the Palletways Iberian Network, with an area of ​​2,100 m2, is located in the ZAL (Logistics Activities Zone) of the port of Barcelona, ​​renowned as one of the most strategic locations in the Mediterranean corridor. Its launch, in response to the growing demand for logistics services in the area, will enable the Network to deliver pallets faster and more environmentally friendly and also offer flexible hour services to further improve service to customers in the Northeast of the region. Iberian peninsula.

The creation of this new hub will benefit the operational efficiency of the Spanish network and of the entire Group. Initially it will be intended for the management of domestic shipments only, thus increasing the potential of the Madrid and Zaragoza hubs which manage the international shipments of the various Group networks in Italy, the Benelux, Germany, Hungary and the United Kingdom.