Pamela Anderson appeared in Paris at the fashion week without makeup | Fun

Pamela Anderson (56) attracted attention at the Paris Fashion Week, and appeared in a natural version.

Source: Profimedia/SIPA/JM HAEDRICH

Pamela Anderson was considered real sex symbol of the nineties, and many men sighed for her lush bust and blonde hair. In her mature years, she turned to a more natural way of life, lives in the house where she grew up, cultivates the garden and is far from the glamor of Hollywood.

She now appeared at the fashion week in Paris, and conveyed the touch of naturalness that she stands for. Everyone was surprised when the 56-year-old actress arrived in a suit with a shirt. She let her hair down, and many were surprised that Pamela arrived without any makeup.

The famous actress recently revealed to Elle magazine, yes she doesn’t want to wear makeup anymore, in order to have more control over her appearance. Followers wrote on social networks that Pamela looks “very good” and that she has “aged with dignity”. Many point out that the natural look suits the actress.


Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 3 1 / 3 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 3 2 / 3 Source: Profimedia/SIPA/JM HAEDRICHBr. image: 3 3 / 3 AD

Earlier she pointed out that her decision to go natural follows the death of her makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who passed away in 2019 from breast cancer. In the other editions of City of Light, Pamela adhered to this principle, bravely wearing her age and freckles.


Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 4 4 / 4

(MONDO/Index.hr)

