Pamela Anderson in a see-through costume | Magazine

Pamela Anderson shone in New York!

Long blonde hair, wide smile and thin eyebrows are her trademark. We have seen her in different editions, natural without makeup, as well as formal when she recently shone in a red dress at the premiere of her documentary – “Pamela: A Love Story”.

This time, she appeared in the American metropolis, New York, for the promotion of a well-known fashion brand. The paparazzi recorded her every move, from the moment she got out of the car and revealed her crotch, and all that charismatic posing on the red carpet.

This time she opted for an all-black combination. Underneath a long black “oversized” jacket that covered just the right amount, Pamela wore a one-piece see-through costume dotted with stars. The star of the popular 1990s series “The Guardians of the Beach”, did not remove the smile from her face, and high enough heels gave the final touch to her look.

See what Pamela looked like:

