The most famous blonde and the bombshell that men around the world were crazy about, Pamela Anderson will reportedly star in the third part of the movie “South Wind”.

Source: YouTube/Movieclips/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The plot of the new film places the main characters outside of Belgrade and the country in adventures that will lead to the questioning of mutual relations, as well as situations in which the possibility of survival and the outcome will be uncertain. The arrival of Pamela, as the star of the third part, is not a surprise for people in the film business, because she has the same agents as her colleagues, Hollywood actors Eric Roberts and William Baldwin. They filmed the second season of the series and brought back great impressions from Serbia.

For the engagement of world stars, as stated, it is necessary to set aside between 50,000 and 1 million euros. Actors are then paid not per day of shooting, but for the whole week. Their contract includes five days of filming, a costume rehearsal and a press conference. Pamela’s price for a bigger role is currently not higher than 100,000 euros per week.

The authors of the popular franchise still do not want to reveal the details of the third part – “It is true that there will be a big star in the film. We don’t want to release her name until filming starts.” producer Tatjana Žeželj Gojković said briefly for the launched portal.

Pamela Anderson she became famous after being chosen for the cover of Playboy magazine in February 1989. She gained world fame as CJ Parker in the popular series “The Beach Guard”, after which she became a sex symbol. Pamela ended her seventh marriage in early 2022 when she revealed she was divorcing her bodyguard Dan Highhurst. The audience remembers her most stormy relationship with her ex-husband, drummer Tommy Lee.

They got married on the beach in 1995 after four days of dating. She has two sons from that relationship: Thomas Lee (26) and Dylan Jagger (25). Netflix published a documentary about her, in which she revealed part of her shocking life story, and even that she was raped – “My life is not a sad story. I am not a victim. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them”, said the actress who revealed which famous actor she caught in the crowd at the famous Playboy mansion and helped him climax.

The third part of “South Wind” will be ready for cinemas in 2024 and has already received support from the state. The second season of the series was produced by “Archangel Digital”, “Režima”, “Film District” and Telekom Srbija, and the audience could watch them on Superstar and RTS.

Igor Blažević Blaža, better known as Dirty Inspector Blaža, wrote numerous hits, one of them being “You’re beautiful, Pamela” – “I met Pamela at the airport ‘Nikola Tesla’, when she was returning from Montenegro, where, by the way, , got 100,000 euros to promote that country. She was there for four days, and also everything was paid for her. After that, she went to London, and she had an hour break between flights. There was a lot of media calling me to welcome Pamela in the VIP lounge at our airport. She got ajvar, flowers and three kisses from me,” said Blaža as a guest in “Realna priča” on Kurir television.