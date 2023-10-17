Pan-Africanism, controversies ~ Mondoblog – Mondoblog

Welcome to this new back-to-school edition of the Mondoblog newsletter. An edition that can be described as “special” because it brings its share of new features. The summer break is a good opportunity to refresh the general presentation of the newsletter to make it even more attractive!

Here you will find the traditional sections which are the featured post, the selection of notable articles from the past fortnight and our podcast, the Mondoblog Audio.

Among the new features, the newsletter will now highlight the words of a blogger by using a strong sentence written in their blog.

Also, thanks to our “freeze frame” section, Mondoblog will present the photos taken and published by bloggers, to be found in their articles.

Finally, regarding Mondoblog Audio, two audios will now be offered to you in each newsletter, to give you access to all the richness of the Mondoblog playlist.

We hope you enjoy the new newsletter format. To give your opinion, write to us at: rfi.mondoblog@gmail.com.

Good reading and good listening !

🔎 FEATURED ARTICLE

✊🏽 #Activism – Is today’s Pan-Africanism the same as that advocated by the ideologues who were to think about the future of peoples aspiring to independence? For Aimé DA CRUZ, The answer is no. The Beninese blogger explains that the personalities who today embody this current of thought convey a more radical vision, particularly vindictive against the former colonizing powers. Although their message resonates with young Africans, particularly on social networks, the fact remains that their approach provokes controversy.

💬 WORDS OF THE BLOGGER

A mampreneur is a mother who wants to flourish in a professional activity that suits her and who wants to be there for her family. She is also the independent woman who has the soul of an entrepreneur, who wants to start her own business and manage her working time as she wishes. Annick RANDRIANANTOANDRO, Madagascar

🌟 THE NUGGETS OF THE FORTEEN

#Controversy #Cameroon – Paul Atanga NJI, the Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration, recently distinguished himself by the use of unusual remarks for a personality of his rank. During a speech, he compared maintaining order to a blender that crushes and reduces to pulp the transporters who drag their feet in respecting the rules. Controversial remarks, which surprised more than one. LikeEcclesiastes DEUDJUI. The blogger denounces an easy shortcut, which makes truckers and motorcycle taxi drivers responsible for public disorder and insecurity.

🔗 The Moulinex, the bendskineurs and the attackers#HumanRights #Mauritania – The Initiative for the Resurgence of the Abolitionist Movement (IRA) is an NGO that fights against slavery in Mauritania. She organized a sit-in on September 27 in front of the Ministry of Justice to denounce the extradition of an activist and the arrest of a deputy. A demonstration which was harshly repressed by the police, who left several injured, including a pregnant woman. Sheikh AIDARA takes stock of this new dark day for the right to demonstrate in his country.

🔗 Police respond bloodily to IRA activists in Nouakchott#IA #ChatGPT – The launch of ChatGPT, or more precisely the fourth version of the software at the end of 2022, brought artificial intelligence into conversations and public debate. This technological advance, which calls into question the future of creation, arouses all kinds of hopes and fears. In a very detailed article, Jacques SEIDE focuses on the path that led to a technological evolution likely to reshuffle the cards in all areas of activity.

🔗 ChatGPT: a dazzling evolution for Open AI#Football #Congo – Football is one of the popular sports in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And each meeting, whether of the national team, clubs or neighborhood teams, are so many opportunities for aficionados to celebrate the gods of the stadium. In this country, the passion for football has given rise to a very specific vocabulary, with expressions that are specific to the Congolese. Maria MABA explains what to understand when we say “A nous, ya biso”, “R2”, “Lost” or even “Typhoid”.

🔗 These key words of Congolese football#Spirits #Guinea – The legend of Madame SASSÉ is one of the best known in Middle Guinea. It has to do with a woman djinn. Djinn being the name given to spirits who can make themselves visible to whomever they wish. The particularity of Madame SASSÉ is that she only attacks men who are violent towards women. A feminist before her time, as recounted Abdoul BALDE.

🔗 Madame SASSÉ, a feminist djinn?

🎙️ PODCAST : MONDOBLOG AUDIO

THE Mondoblog Audio (MA) are sound clips that take blog articles from written to spoken. Every week, the Mondoblog team invites a mondoblogger to read one of its articles by recording on their phone. His blog is thus highlighted in the form of a column, halfway between an audio book and a mood post. Find all the Mondoblog Audio on the Youtube channel the RFI.

Lucrèce GANDIGBE addresses the issue of digital overload and its corollary: the difficult but nevertheless necessary detoxification for all Internet addicts. Dependence includes social networks, but also all web 2.0 tools. The blogger shares advice and tips with humor, useful for all geeks!

Didier MAKAL notes every day that in the Democratic Republic of Congo, people love fake news! According to him, fake news, rumors and manipulation are a bit like a well-made cup of tea or coffee: you take it when you need it, and you start again. What seems like a never ending cycle…

FREEZE FRAME: COMMUNITY PHOTOS

A military hospital was set up in Asni, a village south of Marrakech, to care for victims of the earthquake that occurred on the evening of September 8, 2023. The latest report from the earthquake shows nearly 3,000 dead and 3,500 injured. .

Because we are looking in the same direction, we decided to partner with Iwaria (www.iwaria.com), the free African photos service.

You can populate this image bank with your snapshots taken in Africa.

