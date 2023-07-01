Panama Implements New Norm for Transit Visa for Cuban Nationals

Title: Panama Extends Transit Visa for Cuban Nationals

Subtitle: New decree offers relief for Cubans transiting through Panama

The Panamanian government has recently announced a significant update regarding the transit visa regulations for Cuban nationals. Executive decree No. 104, issued on June 28, 2023, aims to provide continued assistance to Cubans traveling through Panama to reach Cuba or other countries.

This decree extends the validity of Executive Decree No. 162, implemented on December 19, 2022, which made it mandatory for Cuban citizens transiting through Panama to obtain a transit visa. The extension will be effective until December 31, 2023.

The modified decree, which was further revised in March 2023, introduces exceptions to the transit visa requirement for certain categories of Cuban travelers. The exempted individuals include:

1. Those traveling to Cuba.

2. Individuals possessing a valid tourist or residence visa issued by Panama.

3. Cuban nationals who hold a residence or multiple visa from another country, which is valid for less than six months at the time of transit. These visas must be authorized by recognized countries such as Canada, the United States, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the European Union member states.

4. Permanent residents of other countries who are traveling back to their respective destinations.

5. Individuals possessing a valid entry visa to their final destination country.

6. Cuban citizens who can demonstrate a valid employment contract in their destination country, duly authenticated by the competent authority of that nation.

The new regulation highlights that interested parties must personally apply for the visa at the Panamanian consulate in their current location or through a legal representative at the National Immigration Service’s headquarters. Notably, the visa application should be submitted at least thirty business days before the intended travel date.

The Panamanian government’s decision to extend the validity of the transit visa and introduce exemptions aims to facilitate the smooth transit of Cuban nationals through Panama to their desired destinations. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, this new norm provides relief to many individuals facing travel constraints.

As the situation unfolds, it is expected that more clarity will be provided regarding the specific procedures and requirements for obtaining the transit visa, enabling a seamless and hassle-free journey for Cuban travelers passing through Panama’s borders.

