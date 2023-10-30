Panama President Calls for Popular Consultation on Controversial Mining Contract

Panama’s President Calls for Popular Consultation on Controversial Mining Contract

In a televised address on Sunday, President Laurentino Cortizo of Panama announced that he will request the Electoral Court to organize a popular consultation on December 17. The purpose of the referendum is to determine whether or not to repeal Law 406, which governs the contract between the Panamanian State and mining company Minera Panamá for copper exploitation.

Protests led by unions and social organizations have been ongoing for a week, with demonstrators claiming that the contract with Minera Panamá causes environmental damage, among other allegations.

President Cortizo acknowledged the concerns raised by the protesters and stated that the will of the majority should be expressed in the most democratic way. He believes that citizen participation and voting can legitimize the people’s decision, which will be binding.

In addition to the popular consultation, President Cortizo also revealed that a ban on metal mining across the country will be legislated. However, specific details regarding the ban were not provided. Last Friday, Cortizo signed a decree that prohibits the granting of new mining concessions, but this measure failed to quell the demonstrations.

The controversial mining contract, which was approved by law on October 20, grants Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, a 20-year concession with the option to renew for an additional 20 years. Critics, including unions, professionals, religious groups, environmentalists, and NGOs, argue that the contract does not serve the best interests of the country and poses risks to the environment and biodiversity.

Until recently, President Cortizo had defended the contract, emphasizing that it was the result of two years of negotiations and brought better benefits and conditions for Panama. However, Minera Panamá has remained silent on the ongoing protests, despite multiple requests for comment from CNN. The company previously stated that the contract has been in effect since October 20 and would fulfill its obligations and responsibly manage the mine, including positive impacts on the workforce, neighboring communities, and the environment.

Following the protests, two lawsuits alleging the unconstitutionality of the mining contract law were admitted by the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama last week. The court explained that the next step is for the Attorney of the Administration of Panama to issue an opinion on the lawsuits, with a deadline of 10 business days. The legal process will then continue in court.

