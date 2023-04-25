Home » Panathinaikos offered a contract to Fakunda Kampac | Sport
Panathinaikos offered a contract to Fakunda Kampac | Sport

Facundo Kampaco reportedly received an offer from Panathinaikos and Ergin Ataman…

Facundo Field going to Panathinaikos! So claims the Greek “Gazeta”, which reveals that the Argentine playmaker received an offer from the “greens” – a three-year contract and 2.5 million euros per season and that he will leave Red Star Meridianbet!

Turkish coach Ergin Ataman will take over PAO from next season and he has already started to build a team to his liking and as things stand the Argentine playmaker is his main target.

A few days ago, the Spanish media also wrote that he had a secret meeting in Barcelona with representatives of Real and that there he agreed to return to Madrid. However, the Greeks have different sources and claim that the Argentinian will replace the red and white jersey with a green one in the coming period.

