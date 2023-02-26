Home World Pancake eating competition | Info
A 38-year-old woman, who was vacationing in a sanatorium in Omsk, drowned during a pancake-eating competition organized on the occasion of the Russian holiday Maslenitsa, reports Tas.

Source: YouTube/RecipesByCarina

An ambulance arrived at the scene, but the woman died.

The competent authorities announced that the verification of the report of the woman’s death in the sanatorium is underway.

According to information from social networks, it is about the “Komunalac” sanatorium, where a pancake-eating competition was held yesterday.

Maslenica is a Russian holiday that marks the end of winter and the beginning of the Easter fast. On this occasion, during the whole week, the last in February, pancakes, various pastries are made, parties are organized with folk music and dance.

(SRNA)

