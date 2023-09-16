Panda Bear & Sonic Boom + La Femme + Belako … (2023)

He Festival Boga Boga arrived in Donosti like a breath of renewed air after the disappearance of the Kutxa Kultur Festibala, a musical event that was held in the Igeldo amusement park, also organized by the same promoter, GinMusica. From those ashes, almost like a dream, a new musical event reemerges in Donosti with the idea of ​​spreading throughout the city with its venues – Kutxa Kultur Kluba, Chillida Leku, Ondarreta beach, Miramar Palace gardens, Dabadaba, Doka and LeBukowski -, and to expand to a wide variety of musical styles and proposals.

As an appetizer of what was to come the weekend, the concerts of Marcelo Criminal y Cabiria; y Nuria Graham y Marina Herlop in Kutxa Kultur Kluba during Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday the first big day was presented, this time looking at the sea. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the Miramar gardens opened their doors to the public where Report P3z He welcomed the first visitors and those most eager for live music to the plates.

Friday afternoon began with the rhythm of kuduro. Pongo She jumped on stage dressed in red to enchant us with her fusion of electro, folk and dancehall. She played ‘Bruxos’ and ‘Uwa’ and we started with her melodic voice, Pongo shared his jovial universe full of saudade at the same time. The project of the Angolan singer represents the possibilities of kuduro in our time and she is the complete reinterpretation of this genre, capable of sneaking into clubs and festivals to make us vibrate and, of course, flow to the sound of her music. In the middle of the gig, Pongo made even the most modest dance when she played ‘Wegue wegue’, a song that became a hit on the dance floor years ago. The band asked five people to come on stage to dance with her the choreography that surrounds the song. And so, Pongo set the bar very high with her songs made for turning your hips, twerking and reaching the ground. She sings ‘Amaduro’ and a handful of other songs. With her repertoire she surprised those who did not know her and she ended up dazzling her admirers. We surrender to her spell. The afternoon started hot and there was still a lot of Boga Boga ahead.

of sailing He took the stage as the sun went down. That same day they released their fifth album, “I keep watering” (2023), after having presented it for the first time two days before in London, on the Thames. His first big concert. More electric, more mature, more sensible. The quartet performed an impeccable live performance in which they played great anthems from the band with the songs they had just released. “Molly&Pete”, “Maskenfreiheit”, “Sinnerman” played. Also “Orein orain”, among several songs by “I keep watering”where they compile aspects of the third and fourth albums, and is a sample of their progress in composition.

The fury came with “Sangre Total”, the song closest to post-punk on the new album and the only one sung in Spanish. A song that reflects on how the vision of others can affect us and the perception of ourselves and that advocates for care. Mungia’s people are no longer silent and are making their songs an increasingly demanding speech, and with all that energy they made those of us who were down on stage angry. ‘The police don’t take care of me, my friends take care of me’ was the mantra that permeated the entire night after “Sangre Total” played. Yeah of sailing They are afraid of not liking each other, but they prefer not to be bored, on stage they are far from being boring. They continue to water and are very far from withering.

When it was time for the set Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, outside the Miramar Palace was already crowded. The sold out was real. On stage, Noah Lennox and Pete Kember invited us to celebrate life through their melodic set and hypnotic visuals. For years this artistic alliance has come together in “Reset” (Domino, 2022), an album that they performed almost in its entirety. Its pop psychedelia wins with its staging: where minimalist electronics and vocal harmonies come into play with projections that put movement to the textures of the disto. His live performance was a love letter that sounded like vital melodies from the 50s and 60s that in turn look to the future with the calm and hope of those who trust in him. An hour of live music that elevated us attendees to a light and light state.

From that melodic ecstasy, we continue with another more fervent one. Wife It was the expected band of the evening for most of the attendees. The band born between Biarritz and Paris, is presenting their latest album Teatro Lúcido in venues and they immediately understood that perhaps the context and acoustics were not the most ideal to interpret the new songs – since it is a much more spoken and explosive album where they explore a whole series of rhythms until now far from its DNA: such as pasodoble or flamenco. The femme knew it so they gave us the best of their tropical synth pop repertoire. “Antitaxi”, “Oú va le monde”, “Elle ne t’aime pas”, “Cool Colorado”, “Paradigme”. The band led by Sacha Got coordinated song by song to give a hectic, non-stop and quite memorable live show as the closing of an entire day of the festival. They saved their biggest hit for last. Shortly after midnight ‘Sur la planche’ played, the song that made them play on all the indie radio stations and dance floors. With it they said goodbye and left us suspended in a state of tropical trance, thus closing the first day of this new end-of-summer festival.

