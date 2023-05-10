Pandora’s My Mom Bracelet – MONDO MODA

Pandora’s Moments line launches the Bracelete My Moma limited edition piece of jewelry developed by hand as a metaphor for the love and care that motherly love brings.
With a delicate design and hand-finished in silver, the bracelet features a heart-shaped clasp, which stands out for its filigree details. In the center of the heart, cubic zirconia, which is the brand’s signature.
The piece can be worn alone or accompanied by classic Pandora charms, as an amulet that helps tell the love stories between mothers and children.
