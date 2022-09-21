Home World Panel urges U.S. stablecoin market or central bank digital currency to maintain dollar dominance – the United States
World

Panel urges U.S. stablecoin market or central bank digital currency to maintain dollar dominance – the United States

by admin
Panel urges U.S. stablecoin market or central bank digital currency to maintain dollar dominance – the United States

A panel of experts said at a House hearing on Tuesday,The U.S. needs to regulate the existing stablecoin market or create its own, Fed-backed digital currency to maintain the dollar’s ​​dominance.The U.S. Treasury Department reiterated in a report last week that the U.S. needs to build guardrails for privately-issued stablecoins to protect the financial system and consumers. The report also called for further research into a digital dollar, or central bank digital currency, in case “needs of the national interest”.

The report is one of those required in the March Digital Assets Executive Order.

At a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, experts including researchers and executives from blockchain analysis firms agreed,The U.S. needs to make progress in regulating stablecoins or issuing its own central bank digital currency to maintain the dollar’s ​​dominance and keep sanctions on other countries effective.

However, there is debate as to which option would best help the United States maintain its position in the global financial system.

Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs Inc. Fiat-backed stablecoins are 99 percent pegged to the U.S. dollar, said Ari Redbord, director of legal and government affairs, which “gives us a unique opportunity to export our values ​​and principles abroad through folk technology.” He called for regulation policies to promote the growth and stability of this market.

The leaders of the House Financial Services Committee have been working with the Biden administration to draft legislation to regulate stablecoins.

Further research and development of a central bank digital currency could take years, the Treasury said. But Redbord said private stablecoins already exist and thrive globally.

See also  Gergiev, the conductor of La Scala does not distance himself from Putin

Others, such as Carla Norrlöf, a visiting senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Center for Geoeconomics, emphasized the importance of making progress on a U.S. central bank digital currency.

You may also like

Japan: man sets himself on fire to protest...

Global earthquake! Just now, Putin announced a partial...

Mobilization and partial general of Russia: what Putin’s...

Spain, maxi fine of 79 million to Glovo:...

The 10th Fault Meteorological Bureau in Taijia Nan...

At London Fashion Week silent catwalks in memory...

Energy shortage, firewood has become a scarce commodity...

Putin’s speech to the nation: “Russia has nuclear...

Heavy rainfall and cold air in southwest my...

Draghi to the UN: «Firmness against Putin. Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy