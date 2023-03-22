Listen to the audio version of the article

On Fed Day, policymakers in Europe also discuss the next monetary policy moves. With the Italians Visco and Panetta inviting the Central Bank to be cautious on rates, while President Lagarde – while admitting the situation of great uncertainty – keeps the bar straight on the objective of bringing inflation back to 2% in the medium term.

Lagarde: let’s not compromise on 2%

«We will achieve price stability and we are not compromising on the commitment to bring inflation back to 2% in the medium term. To do this, we will follow a robust, data-driven strategy that is ready to act, but uncompromising on our primary focus. In a world that is changing faster than anyone could have imagined, we must be both focused on objective is resolute in the strategy to achieve it. She said it Christine Lagardepresident of the ECB, closing his speech at the conference “The ECB and Its Watchers XXIII” in Frankfurt.

“For inflationary pressures to ease, it is important that our monetary policy stays firmly on course in a tightening direction. Such a process begins to take effect just now”.

“Given the high level of uncertainty, it is even more important that the trajectory of rates is based on data. This implies that, a priori, we are neither committed to raising rates further nor that we have finished raising them», explained Lagarde, reiterating that «if the baseline scenario of our most recent projections is confirmed, we will still have a long way to go to ensure that inflationary pressures are defused’.

Panetta: tight to be calibrated with caution

“Our squeeze must be calibrated with prudence”, because “it is already having a strong impact on financial conditions and because we want to avoid unwanted financial volatility”. She said it Fabio Panetta, member of the board of the ECBat the same conference. “Monetary policy must remain fully adaptable to developments given the prevailing uncertainty, the timescales with which it operates and the risk of sudden financial strains,” added Panetta, underlining how this requires “a data-dependent approach, which does not future policy decisions and reflecting the risks.