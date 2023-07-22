panic and people fleeing, that’s what happened

Shoot with a dog repellent during the nightlife in the historic center of Frosinone. Moments of panic, this evening, just before 10.30 pm, when someone, with a firearm at… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH

For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

Shoot with a dog repellent during the nightlife in the historic center of Frosinone. Moments of panic this evening, just before 10.30 pm, when someone, with a blank firearm, fired a series of shots at a car that was passing through the Arco Campagiorni area.

Shooting in Frosinone, panic in the centre

At that point there was a real flight in search of shelter in the alleys of the upper part of the capital, crowded thanks to the initiatives to revitalize the area implemented by the Municipality. Some witnesses report hearing about ten shots. The State Police is operating on the spot. Quaestor Domenico Condello’s men inspected the area in search of shell casings that could be compatible with those of a dog chaser. They are not injured. They are listening to witnesses to reconstruct what happened: those who witnessed the scene report several shots fired at a car which then moved away at full speed.

The testimonials

The shooter, one person according to some versions and at least two according to others, left on foot towards the historic centre. There are two hypotheses: I have a stunt in bad taste, or an intimidation. Luckily there are numerous cameras in the area where the incident occurred which could be of help to the investigators, even if those who fired the shots would have fled on foot. Down a couple of weeks, but behind the Matusa park, some shots had been fired. Again there were no injuries or complaints.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

