PANINI COMICS celebrates PK – Mondo Japan

The Duckburg Superhero is back!

PK

Panini Comics celebrates

the iconic superhero of Duckburg

with a dedicated author’s statue,

in two limited editions,

and with the whole saga

for the first time in Omnibus format

Autumn has never been so science fiction, with the celebrations of one of the characters who – since his first appearance in 1996 – has fascinated thousands of readers and changed the history of comics: PK! The masked super duck is ready to amaze all his fans thanks to two truly unmissable Panini Comics collectible proposals: a limited series author’s statue, which pays homage in all its grandeur to Duckburg’s most beloved masked superhero, and the The highly anticipated Omnibus (available from October in bookstores, comic shops and on Panini.it) which, for the first time, collects the entire PK saga.

The PK statue is a spectacular work: designed by Claudio Sciarrone (who also supervised all phases of its creation) it is available in two versions, Limited Edition (coloured, hand-painted and with a limited edition of 1050 copies) and Exclusive Edition (a white “marble effect” statue with a print run of 150 copies). In this collectible reproduction, PK is placed in a real setting that frames him and creates a more engaging scene: the gargoyle’s head, the clouds and the translucent moon in the background are elements that give the work an epic nature and make it absolutely original.

“Those who follow me on social media know my passion for collecting: everything from objects used on film sets to limited edition statues.” says the author Claudio Sciarrone. “This time I had the chance to see one of my drawings transformed into a three-dimensional collector’s work. Not only that: I was also able to get back into touch with another of my creative passions, sculpture, by creating the prototype, to help (me first and then the creators) to understand if what I had in my head and in the sketches had its own coherence. and stood on his legs… also in the true sense of the word!“.

On both collector’s items – in the 21.7×23.5cm format with a depth of 16.3cm – there is an engraving on the bottom with the author’s signature, accompanied by the hand-numbered certificate of authenticity (for the Exclusive Edition Furthermore, the certificate has the original signature of the author). Inside the box that contains the precious statue, there is also an unpublished version of Droids, a 2018 “pikappika” adventure signed by Alessandro Sisti and Claudio Sciarrone, which is joined by the making of the statue.

The author’s statues can be pre-ordered from Friday 15th to Saturday 30th September: the Limited Edition will be available as an option in comic shops and on Panini.itthe Exclusive Solo Edition su Panini.it. By following this booking method, the Limited Edition will be accompanied by an exceptional background designed for the occasion by Claudio Sciarrone (60x30cm) which will allow it to create, together with the statue, a spectacular diorama.

In October, however, a PK Omnibus arrives, a must-have in the libraries of every Disney comics enthusiast (and not only). Inside this first volume – of around 700 pages – there are the first eight stories of the saga, from Evroniani to Portrait of the Hero as a Young Man, in full format and enriched with covers, artwork and period columns such as Pk Project and Pk Files: extremely precious materials that had never been reprinted in the last twenty-seven years. A definitive edition that also contains pages of editorials, great interviews and assorted amarcords. A truly indispensable volume to retrace the best PK adventures which will find maximum appreciation even from the most demanding Pker.

Two unprecedented proposals, therefore, perfect to best celebrate this revolutionary comic, a must-have to add to your collection. For more details Panini.it and the official social channels Panini Comics and Topolino Magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

