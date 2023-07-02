Panther confirmed that Papapetra is leaving KK Partizan Sports

Kevin Panter confirmed that Janis Papapetrou will return to Greece

Janis Papapetrou is definitely returning to Panathinaikos. This was confirmed by the captain of Partizan Kevin Panter in an interview. What was speculated about in the previous period will become official soon. The American basketball player also admitted that he tried to convince him to stay, but failed.

On a day when it was confirmed that Dante Exum had left and Zack Leday was close to staying, the Greek is preparing to team up with Matias Lessor again in his homeland. “I love Janis, he knows it well. We built a great relationship during the season, we were really close. Unfortunately, he is coming home. I wanted him to stay, but everyone chooses their own path. He is good both as a person and as a basketball player. He helped Partizan a lot and I will miss him, his absence will be felt. We will keep in touch, I am happy for him. I will forgive him for leaving,” Panther said with a smile.

Ergin Ataman thus brought two players from Partizan, Lesor and Papapetrou, he also wanted Pantera, but Kevin decided to stay in black and white. “Matijas is my brother, we played together for two years. We talked, I told him that I will be happy whatever he decides. He had a great season, he meant a lot to us, he brought great energy to the floor. He’s going to a good team and I hope he’ll have success,” Panter concluded.

Papapetrou averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assist per match in the Euroleague, while he averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per match in the ABA League. He started his professional career in Olympiakos where he spent five seasons (from 2013 to 2018), then he came to Panathinaikos and stayed there for four years before coming to Belgrade.



Panther revealed who will leave Partizan next! The captain spoke: “We were very close, I wanted him to stay”

