panther cried in front of the fans after winning the title

panther cried in front of the fans after winning the title | Sport

The gravediggers chanted for the American, the hero of the black and white title!

Source: TV Arena sport

Kevin Panter he brought the title to Partizan and cried! The match-winner of the black and whites scored as many as 32 points, played more than 36 minutes and was on the field practically the entire time. After playing the most important game of the regional season “on his back”, the American with a Serbian passport stood next to assistant coach Bogdan Karaičić and visibly “broke down” under his emotions.

The well-known Serbian coach Vlade Đurović congratulated him and said that Panther played the best match since he became a professional.

“Panter played the match of his career. He changed several clubs in his career, he never won anything, and now he played his best, he gave 32 points, with a shooting percentage of 64 percent. Eight Partizan players played great episodes. Madar, Trifunović, five points in 14 minutes, Lesor, Naneli, Egzum, Smailagić…”, Đurović enumerated in the TV Arena sport studio.

After the match, Panther, as expected, received recognition for the most valuable player of the ABA finals from the director of the ABA league.


Partizan’s hero in tears: Won the title and broke down in front of Grobari!

