Home » Panther’s three-pointer in the last second for Partizan’s victory VIDEO | Sport
World

Panther’s three-pointer in the last second for Partizan’s victory VIDEO | Sport

by admin
Panther’s three-pointer in the last second for Partizan’s victory VIDEO | Sport

Watch Kevin Panter’s three-pointer for Partizan’s victory in Madrid

Source: Twitter/Euroleague

Kevin Panter he gave a three for the victory of Partizan in Madrid against Real – and at the last second! While the time on the scoreboard was ticking at the end of the attack and the end of the game, he rose to a terribly difficult shot, but that’s exactly what he hits most often this season. Look at the trio with which the black and whites took away the advantage of the home field from the “royal club” and announced that they will play in the Stark Arena for a place in the Final Four in Kaunas.

The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, at the same place, and then Partizan will come to Stark Arena with a chance to advance to the Final Four in Kaunas!

See also  BRIDGESTONE / Road Conditions: AI solutions against potholes and for safety - Mobility

You may also like

What Željko Obradovič said to the players in...

ispace HAKUTO-R Mission 1: the lunar lander would...

Latest Developments: UN Secretary-General and Russian Foreign Minister...

Luxury postponement for the Meta Catania in Rome,...

44% of Democrats say Israel apartheid state –...

Željko Obradović conference after the victory in Madrid...

Big Tech, EU surveillance for Twitter and TikTok...

Juventus, Allegri: “It’s difficult for Vlahovic to recover....

Horror in France, a little girl found dead...

M83 cancel a show after finishing the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy