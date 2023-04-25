Panther’s three-pointer in the last second for Partizan’s victory VIDEO | Sport

Watch Kevin Panter’s three-pointer for Partizan’s victory in Madrid

Source: Twitter/Euroleague

Kevin Panter he gave a three for the victory of Partizan in Madrid against Real – and at the last second! While the time on the scoreboard was ticking at the end of the attack and the end of the game, he rose to a terribly difficult shot, but that’s exactly what he hits most often this season. Look at the trio with which the black and whites took away the advantage of the home field from the “royal club” and announced that they will play in the Stark Arena for a place in the Final Four in Kaunas.