Home World paok retired branislav prelević’s jersey | Sport
World

paok retired branislav prelević’s jersey | Sport

by admin
paok retired branislav prelević’s jersey | Sport

A great honor for the former Serbian ace, Banet Prelevic.

Source: YouTube/PAOK KAE paokbc

The legendary Serbian basketball player and official Bane Prelevic received a great recognition – Greek giants PAOK retired his number “seven” from use and hung it under the arch of the hall in Thessaloniki.

At the grand ceremony on that occasion, Predrag Stojaković from America addressed the audience in the hall with a video recording. Like Prelević, he also came to PAOK from Crvena zvezda and left a deep mark in Thessaloniki. Prelevic was previously one of the most important players in the Zvezda jersey as a very young man, and his great role against Cibona with Dražen Petrović is remembered, which he shocked in Zagreb by knocking them out of the playoffs with 32 points.

“He came into our lives in the summer of 1988 and from the moment he put on the black and white shirt, he changed the course of the history of the PAOK Basketball Club. Two European titles were won, the Greek Championship and the Greek Cup were won, as well as participation in two more European finals and participation at F4 in Athens (1993). He led our team to great moments together with great teammates, coaches and the whole world of PAOK. He stopped playing basketball 23 years ago and that’s how long it has been since his last official game in PAOK jersey . The time has come! With a great sense of responsibility towards the history of the club, PAOK pays tribute to Bane Prelevic and retires the jersey with the number ‘seven’. In the future, it will be displayed at the top of the hall, along with the banners displayed in honor of our seven titles”, the club announced in Prelevic’s honor.

See also  Pope Francis: Acting at the forefront, helping young people out of darkness with the light of Christ - Vatican News

Prelevic was the leader of the team during the golden years, during which the Saporta Cup was won in 1991, the following season he was the best scorer in that competition, he also brought the Korać Cup trophy to Thessaloniki in 1994, and he won the domestic title in 1992.

After leaving Thessaloniki in 1996, he spent a season in Virtus, after that he played for AEK for two years, before ending his career in PAOK in 2000.

Watch the video with which PAOK said goodbye to him:


PAOK Bane Prelevic
Source: YouTube/PAOK KAE paokbc

Congratulations Bane, this is the moment every player dreams of. Your name is firmly associated with Thessaloniki and as a former teammate and fan of PAOK, thank you very much for everything“, said Predrag Stojaković in a recorded video message in Prelević’s honor.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Tesla, the price cut works: record quarter

Syria, more power to Asma and Assad after...

“My goal is to reduce bills for Sicilians”

The hat festival in Niš | Magazine

Finalized!McCarthy announced that he will meet Tsai Ing-wen...

Marija Ramadanovski about the film about Dje |...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 4th April

Paris, referendum on rental scooters and electric scooters:...

Partizan defeated FMP Nenad Stefanović statement | Sport

Among the astronauts leaving for the Moon with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy