A great honor for the former Serbian ace, Banet Prelevic.

Source: YouTube/PAOK KAE paokbc

The legendary Serbian basketball player and official Bane Prelevic received a great recognition – Greek giants PAOK retired his number “seven” from use and hung it under the arch of the hall in Thessaloniki.

At the grand ceremony on that occasion, Predrag Stojaković from America addressed the audience in the hall with a video recording. Like Prelević, he also came to PAOK from Crvena zvezda and left a deep mark in Thessaloniki. Prelevic was previously one of the most important players in the Zvezda jersey as a very young man, and his great role against Cibona with Dražen Petrović is remembered, which he shocked in Zagreb by knocking them out of the playoffs with 32 points.

“He came into our lives in the summer of 1988 and from the moment he put on the black and white shirt, he changed the course of the history of the PAOK Basketball Club. Two European titles were won, the Greek Championship and the Greek Cup were won, as well as participation in two more European finals and participation at F4 in Athens (1993). He led our team to great moments together with great teammates, coaches and the whole world of PAOK. He stopped playing basketball 23 years ago and that’s how long it has been since his last official game in PAOK jersey . The time has come! With a great sense of responsibility towards the history of the club, PAOK pays tribute to Bane Prelevic and retires the jersey with the number ‘seven’. In the future, it will be displayed at the top of the hall, along with the banners displayed in honor of our seven titles”, the club announced in Prelevic’s honor.

Prelevic was the leader of the team during the golden years, during which the Saporta Cup was won in 1991, the following season he was the best scorer in that competition, he also brought the Korać Cup trophy to Thessaloniki in 1994, and he won the domestic title in 1992.

After leaving Thessaloniki in 1996, he spent a season in Virtus, after that he played for AEK for two years, before ending his career in PAOK in 2000.

“Congratulations Bane, this is the moment every player dreams of. Your name is firmly associated with Thessaloniki and as a former teammate and fan of PAOK, thank you very much for everything“, said Predrag Stojaković in a recorded video message in Prelević’s honor.

