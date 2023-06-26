paolo bankero will not play for italy | Sport

Paolo Bankero decided to play for the American national team and thus annoyed the Italians.

Paolo Bankero made the decision to play for the American national team and will be part of the team at the upcoming Mundobasket. This enraged everyone in the Italian basketball association, since he had said a few months ago that he would play for the “azure” and everyone was eagerly waiting to see him in that jersey. Then there was a change of decision…

The president of the KS of Italy, Gianni Petrucci, called out the young basketball player Orlando and was visibly disappointed by his behavior. “The decision is legitimate, of course he has the right to do so, but he could have called us and informed us. Instead, we learned about the decision through the media. In the previous few days, he was in Milan, we had an agreement with his agency, but he avoided meeting with the selector Djanmark Pocek,” said Petruchi for the Italian “Gazeta”.

The first man of the Italian federation could not hold back. “Betrayal is perhaps too heavy a word, especially in basketball. Situations like this happen in basketball, personally, I’m used to it. But he made us fools, we planned a great marketing strategy for him. Now we have to turn that disappointment into positive energy and I’m sure the coach will find a way to do that.”

A few months ago, Bankero talked publicly about how he wanted to play for Italy, how it was his dream to play in the Mundobasket. The guy who was named Rookie of the Year didn’t live up to his promise. He averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per match this season in the Orlando jersey. Baskonia basketball player Darius Thompson will most likely take his place. “We are trying to speed up the process of getting a passport for Darius. A few more documents are missing and we hope that he will be able to join us in training before the start of the World Cup”, Giani Petrucci concluded.

