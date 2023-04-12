The story between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli has come to an end. The news was revealed by the «Dagospia» website, launching it online in the late afternoon of 12 April 2023, anticipating the announcement that should have arrived during the Verissimo broadcast broadcast on the weekend of 15 April. Immediately picked up by the Italian media, the news however was denied late in the evening by those directly concerned with a video posted on Instagram on the profile of Mrs. Bonolis, immersed with her husband in the pool.

In the video Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis leaning on the edge of the pool present themselves to the social media public making fun of what happened. Bonolis says «We are in trouble because now that we do we separate so as not to deny this very important information site, or do we separate and bankrupt the site?». The conductor never misses an opportunity to tease Dagospia and her news and repeats several times his desire to bankrupt the site. The wife intervenes and adds in the face of what the couple defines as a moral dilemma: “Maybe we should talk about it with the children.” What is certain is that at a certain point Bonolis’s wife slips a somewhat sibylline phase: «To date there is no confirmation, there is no denial. There is nothing.’ And Bonolis then says “Destiny will speak”, while his wife announces that he should have gone to Verissimo with his daughter Adele. And the video closes with a statement by Bonolis, quoting one of his historic phrases uttered on Domenica In: «Do your …” See also China puts US sovereign debt purchases on hold

In the announcement given by Dagospia there is talk of another famous couple who break out. A couple linked for 21 years and with three children«Dagospia» had revealed that the news released today was an anticipation of the announcement that would appear to have been programmedor on the occasion of the next episode of the program «Verissimo», scheduled for the weekend of 15 and 16 April 2023.