Aries

It’s still an interesting sky, I advise all those who are alone, who are perhaps trying to resolve personal problems these days, to get busy because with a horoscope like this it is difficult to stand still.

For singles I would say not to target difficult people just for the sake of a challenge, otherwise you risk wasting this splendid Venus and the good transit of the Sun and Mercury, very active in the search for new strategies and emotions.

Reconfirmations in sight after a difficult period, the creative drive strengthened, which protects studies and new initiatives.

Tour

Some extra money comes out but it’s not big news since you’ve been trying to control some expenses since February.

Unfortunately, this has been a source of discomfort for some couples who are facing or will soon face expenses related to the house or other projects.

There are those who have not been well or are dedicating themselves a lot to work, perhaps too much.

It is necessary to rediscover the value of feelings. New sentimental ties are very interesting, the weekend can bring feedback; the meetings that take place from Friday have something extraordinary, magical, they can give rise to a very intriguing story.

Twins

The dissonant Moon can bring some moments of discomfort, which must be overcome quickly. It’s about overcoming a certain tiredness, nervousness or the memory of a stressful event that took place in the middle of last week, a sort of hiccup.

You want to rebel against conventions. You want to do the things you believe in. You feel active, dynamic, enterprising and in this context of great creativity it is good to make important choices regarding love.

Dissonant Saturn, however, warns against distractions. You are often dissatisfied and this mainly derives from the fact that you would like to do many things, love intrigues you when you don’t have it and then when you have it it seems monotonous.

The speech of someone who is a little worried about a person who is not well is different. Better stars already from Sunday.

Cancer

Since the 7th of this month Saturn has started a valid transit, it will join that of Jupiter in just over three weeks.

It’s a less foggy sky for feelings and couples who resisted the provocations of the first part of March and are now stronger.

So I hope you can find some peace of mind again!

You know how I feel, at least until mid-May you have to be very careful.

Since you have an inspired mind, a great sensitivity, you could do meditation exercises, find a good balance within yourself, if necessary, and anticipate that Sunday the 26th, with the Moon and Mars in excellent aspect to Saturn, could be valuable from this point of view.

Leone

You don’t say things, you are a direct person. If there is an ongoing dispute, it is better to resolve everything by the 23rd, this because Friday and Saturday will be days agitated by the contrary Moon.

I still find you hunting for revenge, especially if you think that a person has spoken badly about you or has actually blocked your career.

There was a disappointment and a detachment that hurt you, in love maximum attention. You feel that it is necessary to clarify outstanding issues.

Even in the best of relationships it will be wise to understand what is happening. If you’ve been in a bond for some time, this sky asks for definitive decisions.

Virgin

You feel calm when you manage to plan your life, a list of things to do; unfortunately this has not been possible in the last three months, certainly not due to your incapacity, but because many things around you have changed and are changing, or because you are waiting for a decision that does not depend on you; is it worth getting angry about this?

Thomas Mann wrote: “Getting angry and excited about fighting some idea is easy when we are not entirely sure of our position.”

The problem is precisely this, are you sure you’re doing it right? This transition phase will soon pass and I am convinced that many will agree with me over time, but may slowly bring solutions and positive answers.

Meanwhile, in love I find you demanding because you seek some sort of protection. Venus helps new feelings.

Balance

Be careful not to repeat the situation of great discomfort and nervousness that you experienced some time ago; you know that if you get angry you spill the beans in a very direct, verbally aggressive way and this risks putting you in the wrong even if you are right.

The stars of Wednesday and Thursday from this point of view will be more conflicting, I warn in advance so you can take the right precautions.

Love is less intense. There are moments of conflict. Those who live two stories find themselves in a situation of great doubt and one must be cautious. Be careful in relationships with ex.

Scorpio

Venus in opposition brings the need to understand which way your heart is going.

Changes, in some cases even transfers, have become heavy to deal with; moreover, since the summer of last year there are also those who have had to face a personal or physical problem.

There are improvements with Saturn in excellent aspect, complications could arise between Friday and Saturday.

In love ups and downs! It is very important to have a contact person, now you would like something more; perhaps the return of a passion that has long since died out.

Sagittarius

You have to set your life on a different pace than in the past, today we have an excellent sky considering that the Sun, Moon and Mercury together with Jupiter are favorable.

It doesn’t scare you to start from scratch, with other people around.

As I explained recently your life is in revolution. In love these are important stars and even those who have been alone for some time could make new acquaintances.

It’s true that you like being among people, but right now you need to be on your own for a while. Sunday could be interesting for meditating, reflecting on what your future choices are and will be.

Those who have just returned from a recent separation or estrangement for some time will not want to get back into the game.

Capricorn

No one can stop your growth. As far as work is concerned, the younger ones, those who can count on part-time jobs, will have already had an answer, a new victory is expected in May.

This evening it is not convenient to stay up late, Wednesday and Thursday will be days in which you will have to face some annoyances, small delays.

This is the last shot in the queue, you will soon be able to count on great opportunities.

In case you have to face discussions concerning the house or work, my advice is to speak clearly between Friday and Saturday, before then it is better not to put too many irons in the fire; it is worth planning, organizing initiatives in the free profession in the best possible way, making contact with people who count, cutting useless collaborations or associations.

Acquarium

A day that starts well, with the Sun, Moon and Mercury active together with Mars.

This helps in the work, we must not underestimate the new proposals and prospects that are opening up in this period, what comes to your mind can solidify your situation, and if you already have a good dose of credibility in a company, I am convinced that you will make a valid proposal for the next few months.

While you shouldn’t expect her to be welcomed right away, you’re not an opportunist and therefore there is always someone who has more connections than you.

Beware of gossip, too many in recent times. Love reserves some doubts but only if there are two stories in your life, or a person tries to limit your range of action.

You can’t stand ties and jealousies. I’m warning you right now because the weekend could bring a few too many provocations, don’t unload tensions in love that come from other sources.

Pesci

Make your requests at work, a lot is changing because the situation on a personal, professional and family level is different from the past; you should adopt a less distracted and more available attitude to restore harmony in your life.

Saturn recently in the sign is an element of great strength, if you are not satisfied with the way your existence flows or you need to renew a relationship that is weakening, do not hesitate, make your requests, speak clearly.

Opportunities arrive, success depends on everyone’s skills.

For everyone there is always a corner of the sky that gives love.

The passions, the sentimental news, the meetings that take place in this period should not be underestimated.