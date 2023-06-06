Paolo Maldini was fired in Milan | Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimović left Milan, but the big changes did not end there.

Source: Profimedia

The day after the spectacular Zlatan Ibrahimović’s farewell to Milan and footballit was announced that the legendary captain and a successful official had left the Rossoneri Paul Maldinias well as his associate Frederik Masara. The technical and sports director of the Italian giant is leaving the club even though they made a “boom” just 12 months ago and surprised everyone by winning the title, and then created a team that played in the semi-finals of the Champions League this spring.

Although at first it was speculated that they had resigned, apparently they were fired by the decision of the club’s owner, Jerry Cardinale, who is the founder of the company Red Bird, and which manages the club. According to the media in Italy, Cardinale allegedly held a tense conversation with Maldini and Massaro and the topic was strategy for the next season. However, that meeting did not go as expected and the epilogue is that Maldini and his right-hand man Masara were fired. They were in charge of transfers and negotiations, and their departure means a complete turnaround in the work of the sports sector.

Such an outcome will certainly cause an upheaval at San Siro, where fans were looking to strengthen the team for next season. Maldini spent his entire playing career in the Rosso-Nero jersey, and he did not work anywhere else, not even as an official, because he became a director in 2018. The best-informed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio published the details of the meeting where he ended another episode at the club. He reported that it was management tandem informed that it is not in the owner’s plans for next season, and the current executive director of the club, Đorđo Furlani, who arrived at the club at the end of last year, will be authorized to do more. Also, with him, the influence of Jofrio Moncada (37), the young head of the scouting service, will be increased.

Milan finished last season in fourth place in the Serie A table and with another “certified” placement in the group stage of the Champions League.