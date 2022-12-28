Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Papal Societies, returns to Rome from Lviv after a week-long mission in Ukraine. The cardinal’s trip aims to send supplies such as generators and thermal clothing to the war-torn country. The cardinal told this news website about his experience of spending Christmas in Kyiv, and revealed: Holy Father Pope sent me a voice message on my mobile phone, telling me that he is very happy to be able to pray and share with the people through his almshouse director .

“The Pope sent me a message via whatsapp. He is happy to be ‘here’, to be with the people of Ukraine through his alms director, to strengthen the faith of his people,” the cardinal told this news network by phone. , to pray with them, to be with them, to eat with them, to suffer with them, because here everyone suffers. Just think of these high-rise buildings without power or water, where people can’t even take a shower.”

Then, the director of the Pope’s Societies told about his Christmas Eve this year: On Christmas Eve, the cardinal went to a small town called Fastiv, about 80 kilometers away from Kyiv, where there is a parish managed by the Dominicans. , and a center for refugees. After the war broke out, many people stayed here and fled the country in arranged vehicles.

Cardinal Krajewski celebrated Mass there on December 24 at 9 p.m. “We use generators in the sanctuary because there is no electricity,” said the cardinal. “It is difficult for us to understand the situation: without electricity, there is no heating, no cooking. Fortunately, because the Pope’s Societies were replaced by the Holy Father a month and a half ago. With the money sent in the name of the Pope, several large generators were purchased. We used one of them during Mass to light up the homes of the refugees.”

Before the Christmas midnight mass, the cardinal, the Dominicans and 150 volunteers dined with Ukrainian cuisine: “We spent two hours together and what they told me was very constructive for me.” The volunteers It is young men and women of different nationalities and religions, “who formed groups during these three hundred days of war, provided support, went to Zaporozhye, Odessa two or three times a week, and sent some food and clothing. Cardinal The warm clothes brought on this trip will also be distributed through the hands of these volunteers to soldiers and civilians living in those cities who have nothing.

For the cardinal, it was a “very beautiful” moment: “We have peace. Even in a place that is often bombed, there is stillness and peace.” About 300 people attended the Mass. Because of the curfew, they had until 11pm to be home. Cardinal Krajewski presented the group with the pope’s pearl rosary, saying: “I appeal to every family here, every person, to take this rosary home for at least 24 hours, regardless of religious belief. different, please take it home as a sign of solidarity with the Holy Father Pope. As I explained, the Virgin Mary not only gave birth to Jesus, but also stood before the cross of Jesus. Therefore, she knows the meaning of suffering. significance.”

