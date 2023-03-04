Home World Papilloma virus, the Asp camper in Palermo for free tests and vaccines
Papilloma virus, the Asp camper in Palermo for free tests and vaccines

On the international day against the papilloma virus, with its itinerant camper, stopped today in Piazza Verdi in Palermo, in front of the Teatro Massimo, the Asp carries out tests for sexually transmitted diseases and the vaccine against papilloma…

See also  North Korea, Kim's warning: ready to use a nuclear deterrent against the US and Seoul

