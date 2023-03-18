Papu Gomez was the target of many bizarre accusations in Argentina, and now we have heard his side of the story.

The real confusion arose in Argentina when the list for two friendly matches against Kurasaa i Paname. Those friendlies are meant to be an opportunity to celebrate a victory World Championship in Qatar, and yet Alejandro Papo Gomez was not on the list of players called up for them. The experienced midfielder who made the squad for Qatar at the last minute was not called up by Lionel Scaloni, with Argentina’s ESPN making the incredible claim.

As they state, Gomez was removed from the national team because coach Scaloni discovered that the Sevilla midfielder used black magic to get a seat on the plane to Qatar! Gomez only made the roster because Villarreal’s Giovani Lo Celso was injured and unable to play, and reportedly Gomez used a black magic witch to slow down his teammate’s recovery!

Nevertheless, Gomez, whose Sevilla is fighting for survival in Primera, and for the trophy in the Europa League, soon spoke up and offered a much more realistic explanation.

“Unfortunately, due to the injury, I will not be able to travel with the team, to greet and hug them. It is very difficult for me and I am sad because I would like to be there and feel the love and harmony. Thank you all for your messages and see you another time. I will continue to recover to play again. I hug you from afar“, he wrote on Instagram.

Considering that these are only exhibition matches, and that Sevilla is in big trouble in Primera, Gomez’s version seems more convincing. However, after the whole story with Paul Pogba, his brother and the witches, it seems that magic is really present in football.