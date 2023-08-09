Papua New Guinea is heavily trafficked in world leaders

In recent months, some world leaders have visited Papua New Guinea, a country that occupies the eastern part of the island of New Guinea and some islands north of Australia. In late July, French President Emmanuel Macron attended a meeting with Papuan President James Marape in Port Moresby, the country’s capital. In May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Port Moresby: President Joe Biden was supposed to be present but had been forced to return to the United States due to the debt ceiling crisis. In July, in addition to Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in Papua New Guinea.

L’Economist he noticed how this growing international attention towards Papua New Guinea is unprecedented, and which is part of the increasingly intense clash between China and the United States: both countries have recently made many promises to the local government, which however he is reacting contradictory. Papua New Guinea historically has a neutral position which however is undermined by this huge international interest. “It’s like watching two elephants fighting over a patch of land, and that patch is us,” he told the BBC.Economist a former Papuan diplomat.

Papua New Guinea, a country of 10 million inhabitants, has long been the subject of China‘s expansionist policies, linked above all to the developments of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, the large project that provides for large investments in infrastructure all over the world , also known as the “New Silk Road”.

What appears to be happening to Papua New Guinea could be similar to what has already happened to the Solomon Islands, which have begun to strengthen their ties with China over the past few months. Last year, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands to send police, paramilitary forces and soldiers to the Islands and dock military vessels there for resupply and crew transfers.

Furthermore, recently two journalistic investigations of the Guardian and the investigative journalism organization Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project have revealed how China has funded the Solomon Stara leading Solomon Islands newspaper, in exchange for a commitment to speak positively about its activities in the country.

China‘s growing influence in the Pacific worries four countries above all: India, the United States, Australia and Japan, i.e. the member states of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an informal alliance for regional cooperation created to contain Chinese expansionism .

For these countries, strengthening cooperation with Papua New Guinea is important primarily due to its particular geographical position: the country is located north of Australia and, consequently, it is a gateway to Asia and the Pacific countries . Papua New Guinea is also of considerable importance from the point of view of natural resources: gold and minerals essential for the ecological transition, such as nickel (used in batteries) and copper. Furthermore, in recent years it has become an important exporter of liquefied natural gas thanks to the collaboration with French and US companies.

With a view to strengthening cooperation with Papua New Guinea in May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had visited Port Moresby to participate in the Indo-Pacific Cooperation Forum. On that occasion Blinken and Win Bakri Daki, the Defense Minister of Papua New Guinea, had signed a maritime defense and cooperation agreement, which several analysts they had considered as a response to the understanding reached between China and the Solomon Islands last year.

L’agreement (which will have to be approved by the local parliament) updates the contents of a previous memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense sector: among other things, it provides for the allocation of 45 million dollars to improve cooperation between the two countries on the matter security and help Papua New Guinea address crucial issues such as the effects of climate change, transnational crime and public health. L’Economist he wrote that, by signing this pact, the United States hopes to gain preferential access to Papua New Guinea and increase the presence of its military forces in the country.

After the signing of the agreement, a part of Papuan civil society, in particular some student unions, had criticized the attitude of James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, considering opening up to the United States as a potential danger to the country’s sovereignty and expressing concern about possible retaliation by China. Marape had reassured public opinion by saying that the country needed to strengthen its defenses, and that from his point of view there was no better option than to turn to “the largest democracy and the largest army in the world to forge this alliance ».

The concerns of Papuan society are also due to the attitude that Papua New Guinea usually has in terms of foreign policy, considered basically neutral: both Marape, the current prime minister, and Peter O’Neill, his predecessor, in the past they had highlighted this feature in their public speeches, explaining that Papua New Guinea was willing to accept collaboration agreements with anyone and describing it as “a friend of all and an enemy of none”.

The fear of a part of Papuan civil society is that strengthening cooperation with the United States could end up annoying an important trading partner such as China, a country that is making major infrastructure investments in the country, linked to the “New Silk Road”.

In November 2017, former Papuan president Peter O’Neill had signed three memoranda of understanding with China in the framework of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, concerning the construction of infrastructure and the development of a large agricultural industrial park. Second Peter Connolly, a professor at the Australian National University who monitors Chinese investments in the Pacific, in 2019 the Chinese state-owned companies active in Papua New Guinea increased significantly, going from 21 to 39. Many, however, wonder about the real benefits Papua New Guinea is getting from these investments.

In particular, the local population complains that they are almost never involved in projects and that Chinese migrants working in Papua New Guinea send all their earnings to China, without reinvesting them in the country. This view is also shared by former Papuan MP Gabia Gagarimabu, who has said recently: «Why are we excluded? What the Chinese can do, our people can do too.”

Papuans’ skepticism has increased since 2020, when relations between China and Papua New Guinea risked cracking due to Marape’s refusal to renew the lease for the exploitation of the Porgera gold mine ( located in Enga province, northwest of Port Moresby), jointly held by Chinese company Zijin and Canadian company Barrick Gold. On that occasion the president of Zijin, Jinghe Chen, he sent a letter to Marape, explaining among other things that his decision could jeopardize relations between China and Papua New Guinea. After the publication of the letter, Marape obtained the support of a part of the population due to his firm and decisive attitude.

International relations expert and former Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Ian Kemish has written that this dispute has helped to increase anti-Chinese sentiment in Papua New Guinea. Always Kemish has said that, in most cases, China tends to speak of its economic involvement in Papua New Guinea in a “very exaggerated” way.

To reassure public opinion, after signing the agreement with the United States, Marape said that China “has no problem” with the pact. The Global Timesan English-language tabloid controlled by the Chinese government and known for its particularly nationalistic positions, has recently espresso a different position, citing the opinion of some Chinese experts according to which the United States is guilty of “mafia activities in the South Pacific, where they form gangs and inner circles”.

According to some analysts, in reality Marape would not have deviated too much from the principle of Papua New Guinea as “friend of all, enemy of none”. For example, at an analysis posted on IPS Journal, journalist Barbara Barkhausen explained that, although Papua New Guinea considers China an important commercial ally, when it comes to security, it “tends to sympathize” with the United States and especially with Australia, two countries Quad members. The link with Australia is due to historical reasons: it controlled the British colony of Papua, the southeastern part of the island, and at the end of the First World War the former colonial territory of German New Guinea also came under the Australian mandate . Even though Papua New Guinea declared independence in 1975, its ties with Australia are still very strong. For example, Barkhausen recalled that, in the current fiscal year alone, Australia has already granted Papua New Guinea funding for 600 million Australian dollars (about 365 million euros).

For these reasons, according to Barkhausen, Papua New Guinea would still be “friend with all and enemy with none”: by continuing to cultivate trade ties with China and defense ties with the United States and Australia, it is able to exploit favor competition between these countries for control of the Pacific.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Port Moresby in May. On that occasion, Modi reassured the Pacific island states of India’s support for the resolution of various problems, linked in particular to climate change and the supply of raw materials, and confirmed his government’s commitment to a ‘free, open and inclusive’ Indo-Pacific area. According to Michael Ballman Of Foreign PolicyModi is trying to strengthen his ties with Papua New Guinea to achieve three main objectives: make India a point of reference for the area, strengthen its international credibility and counter China‘s expansionism in the region.

