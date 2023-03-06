Paradox Interactive today made an announcement that will please fans of turn-based tactics: US studio Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun, Battletech) is working on The Lamplighters League, turn-based pulp adventure set in an alternate 1930s. The game is coming in exclusive Xbox Series X|S consoleand will be distributed at launch in Game Pass.

Here is the official information on the game, followed by two videos and a set of images:

Sneak, steal and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Traverse a variety of exciting locations across the world and outrun your enemies in strategic turn-based combat, and if you play your cards right, you could save the world. Harebrained Schemesthe creators of the Shadowrun Trilogy e you BATTLETECH, bring you a whole new world set in an alternate 1930s, where a tyrannical cult called the Bandit Court is on its way to world domination. For millennia, all that stood between this sinister cabal and its plans was a group of heroic scholars known as the League of Lampposts. Unfortunately, the best of the best has disappeared, so now it’s up to the best of the worst. Recruit a team of misfits and villains with unique abilities and unforgettable personalities and pursue the Bandit Court to the ends of the world in a mix of real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a story of character-driven adventure and intrigue. Main features Strategy meets story, with style Control a team of unique and dynamic characters and learn about their tactical skills and their roles within the team. Discover their stories and the world they inhabit by taking them on a mission: each misfit brings their own style to battle with unique moves that can turn the tide of combat. Explore a variety of spine-tingling locations and guard the battlefield before things heat up: sneak around enemies in real-time infiltration action, eliminate stragglers quickly and quietly, and position your squad to to gain an advantage in the fight. Utilize every advantage and every dirty trick your agents have up their sleeves in thrilling turn-based combat. Add advanced skills, equipment and upgrades to your agents to keep up with the growing threat of the Bandit Court!

Race against the countdown to doomsday Pursue the Court of Bandits in a 1930s alternate history world, from shipyards to deserts to urban jungles and wilderness. Manage your choices globally and try to stop your enemies from carrying out their twisted plans! Recruit new allies from the best and worst – scour the world for outlaws and outcasts and bring them to your side before the Bandit Court catches them first!

Each mission earns your team new resources and increases their capabilities – but be warned, stress and injuries can take their toll! Will you be able to stop the Bandit Court from reshaping the world according to their evil will? Find out in… The Lamplighters League !

