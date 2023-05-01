Paraguay’s presidential election: Taiwanese candidate confirmed

01.05.2023

Paraguay’s presidential election results are in. Although the opposition who wanted to establish diplomatic relations with China had a slight lead in previous polls, they still lost to the pro-Taiwan ruling party in the end.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The South American country Paraguay’s presidential election on Sunday (April 30) has 95% of the ballots counted. The relevant authorities announced that the candidate of the ruling conservative Red Party (Colorado Party) Santiago Pena (Santiago Pena) ), won the election with 42.9% of the vote and will become the next president of Paraguay.

Pena’s main rival, center-left opposition candidate Efrain Alegre, came in second with 27.6%.

The Conservative Red Party is the current ruling party in Paraguay. It has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and has not been in power for only 5 years in 75 years. But the economic slowdown and corruption scandals have put its ruling status under severe challenge, and may also determine the direction of the nearly 70-year-old diplomatic relationship between the South American country and Taiwan.

Paraguay is one of only 13 countries with which Taiwan currently has diplomatic relations. In this election, the two leading candidates are at odds over Paraguay’s relationship with Taiwan. Aire Gray criticized diplomatic relations with Taiwan for making it difficult for Paraguay to sell soybeans and beef to China, a major global buyer, and believed that Paraguay, whose economic activity is dominated by agriculture, did not receive enough returns from Taiwan.

“Paraguay has made great efforts and sacrifices to establish relations with Taiwan, but we have not seen the same efforts from Taiwan.” Aire Gray said previously that if elected, he will re-examine diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

On the other hand, Panya stated that it will maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

25.04.2023



China considers self-governing democratic Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to annex it by force if necessary. The Taipei government rejects Beijing’s claims, insisting that Taiwan is already a de facto sovereign state.

Beijing has often poached Taipei’s diplomatic allies with promises of increased trade, loans and investment. Losing Paraguay, the largest of the countries that still recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, would mean Taiwan no longer has diplomatic allies in South America.

The main concerns of the Paraguayan elections include the economy, corruption allegations, and social issues. Reflects the everyday concerns of the general population. Voters generally called for improvements to jobs, safety and health care, among other issues.

During the election campaign, Alligray took aim at the leader of the Red Party, former President Horacio Cartes, who was sanctioned by the United States for corruption, but the latter denied the corruption allegations.

Nearly 5 million people are registered to vote on Sunday, according to Reuters. Preliminary results are expected at 7 p.m. local time on Sunday.

(Reuters, AFP)

