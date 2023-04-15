paramilitaries take control of the presidential palace and the airport – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) In the Sudanese capital Khartoum they signed up firefightsrelated to the strong tensions between the army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces. According to preliminary information, the paramilitaries control theairport and they took control of the presidential palace. In a statement released a few hours earlier, the FSR accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases south of Khartoum. (LaPresse/AP)