Orentano (Pisa), 13 April 2023 – A Folgore paratrooper from the 186th regiment stationed in Siena died after being crashed in the garden of a house private in Orentano (Pisa) during a military exercise. The victim was a resident of Siena.

The area of ​​the accident was seized by the carabinieri who started investigations. The body has no fall injuries. The paratrooper may have been the victim of an illness or other similar causes that led to his death.

The incident took place around lunchtime. The owners have sounded the alarm

seeing the soldier on the ground and unconscious.

The paratrooper stationed in Siena, originally from Calabria, 46 years old married, without children, died this morning around 10.

After the airdrop from the Altopascio area (Lucca) for reasons under investigation, has lost control of the parachute which still opened. He fell into a tree in the garden of a house.

On site carabinieri, the scientific section, the firefighters. The body was found by the owners of the villa upon returning but the man was already deceased