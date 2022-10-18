TEL AVIV. Another smile and another look immortalized in a photo, and another young woman’s name, Pardis Javid, circulate on social media. They are accompanied by captions suspended between the suspicion and the certainty that another Kurdish girl, 20, who has been missing for days, has finally been killed. The events that engulfed the student of the University of Sanandaj were ascertained and disclosed by the human rights organization Hengaw on October 14, but date back to the previous week. The report published on the website states that Pardis Javid was first wounded by direct fire from Iranian security forces during the protests in the Kurdistan capital on Saturday 8 October, and then kidnapped. Activists report the version of a “reliable source” and “eyewitnesses”, according to which the police, with “indescribable violence”, took the young woman away after bombing the home of a fellow citizen who had opened the door at home to offer her refuge. In ten days, despite the family’s attempts to obtain information, no news was leaked about the location and condition of Pardis Javid. Until yesterday, when the darkest scenario began to take shape, according to some Twitter accounts.

Tehran insists on attributing responsibility for the protests in recent weeks to the interference of international enemies and spares no threats of retaliation. Also at the address of Riyadh which, according to the Guards of the Revolution, is responsible for means of communication in Persian language abroad that encourage dissent. “Be careful about your behavior and check your media otherwise – declared the Iranian commander Hossein Salami – the smoke will come back in your eyes”. Europe, after evaluating interventions against those responsible for the violent repressions of peaceful protests, has moved on to de facto ways. With a “unanimous decision”, the EU Foreign Affairs Council approved a package of sanctions, from the visa ban to the freezing of assets, which will affect eleven people and four Iranian entities. Europe “will always act against serious violations of human rights,” tweeted the High Representative of Foreign Policy Josep Borrell.

Meanwhile, according to the Lapresse agency, Alessia Piperno, the 28-year-old Italian travel blogger arrested in recent weeks in Tehran, may no longer be in Evin prison since before the revolt and the fire that broke out on Saturday, sedated with a toll of eight deaths. According to Karimi Davood, president of Iranian political refugees in Italy, she was transferred in a car with a diplomatic plate to another penitentiary to protect her from the apparently planned acts of riot.