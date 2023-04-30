Parents of children with disabilities protest at Trg Krajine | Info

Parents of children with developmental disabilities gathered today at Trg Krajine in Banja Luka, demanding that the Law on Child Protection be amended. They have protested several times, but they claim that until now the institutions have not listened to their problems.

Source: Dušan Volaš, mondo.ba

Parents say they have several pressing issues. One of their demands is that every parent of a child with developmental difficulties obtains the status of parent-caregiver.

In addition, they demand that the age limit of up to 30 years for a child to exercise this right be abolished, as well as that children with difficulties have the right to day care centers and schools.

“This is not daily care, but the children’s need for therapists, speech therapists and practical things. Therefore, daily care does not refer to the three hours where they spend, which is beyond all reason“, said Nataša Krivošija Filipović, mother of a child with a rare syndrome.

Source: Submitted photo/Nataša Krivošija Filipović

Among the demands read is that contributions be introduced to the parent-caregiver, that conditions such as autism and incurable syndromes are treated by the commission as permanent, and not temporary, as has been the case so far. Also, one of the demands is to give single parents the status of parent-caregiver, regardless of whether he works or not.

“We know what it’s like to be a single parent in today’s conditions… It’s impossible to survive on one salary“, said Krivošija Filipović.

She said parents are also asking for child benefit for children with special needs to be lifelong.

“Currently, in the Republika Srpska, it is paid until the age of 18, and in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina they passed a law that has no expiration date“, explained Krivošija Filipović and pointed out that in the Republic of Serbia, the reimbursement of costs for medicines is also a big problem.

“The authorities keep promising all kinds of things, but they do nothing. Until last year, that problem was solved, which is not the case this year. We are telling you not to play with such things, because the medicine means someone’s life,” Krivošija Filipović concluded.

Source: Dušan Volaš, mondo.ba

Aleksandra Stanić, a mother from Bijeljina whose child has mental retardation, also supported the parents of children with developmental disabilities by coming to Banjaluka.

“She turns 18 in December. What will happen when the 200 KM child allowance is abolished? Unfortunately, in our country, they don’t listen to us. In other countries, parents also have work experience to take care of their children, while this is not the case in our country,” she said. among other things.

Radmila Glušica, the mother of a 15-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was among those gathered at Trg Krajine.

“Gentlemen, politicians, you live with thousands and thousands of marks and that is not enough for you. You have become too arrogant and proud. We live here with only a few hundred marks. I am a mother who is 57 years old. I was looking for a job and to this day I am at the Bureau “I set the conditions for what work I should do, which employer wants to hire me and who wants to be with my child,” this mother asked.

Source: Dušan Volaš, mondo.ba

She also addressed Alen Šeranić, Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Srpska.

“Mr. Minister, if you are unable to do your job, then it is your moral duty to resign,” she underlined.

These mothers were also supported by the Restart association, which sent letters and requests to the authorities on several occasions.

“However, until this moment there was no hearing from Minister Šeranić, which is a great shame. One hundred and fiftieth part of the money that was used for the construction of the tennis court and the hall is needed by these mothers and their children on an annual basis. So, they are lying to you if they say that they don’t,” said Stefan Blagić from Restart.

