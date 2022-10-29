[Epoch Times, October 29, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ma Shanen and He Yubo in Los Angeles) Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that can cause breathing difficulties in infants, has recently started an outbreak that has left California’s Some large children’s hospitals are in a state of tension. Experts believe that the early outbreak of the virus in October is unusual, and parents with infants and young children should take precautions.

In addition to RSV, other respiratory diseases, including influenza and Covid-19, are also on the rise. CDC officials don’t yet know why there are more RSV cases this year than in previous years.

In a statement, James Stein, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, said RSV and other respiratory illnesses have overwhelmed their emergency room, and they have been trying their best to accept respiratory referrals from elsewhere. patients, but it is difficult to continue receiving patients due to emergency room capacity constraints.

Not only in Los Angeles, but also in San Diego. Nearly 400 children have tested positive for RSV in the past two weeks at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego, CBS8 reported. Combined with other virus patients, patients have to wait a long time in the emergency room.

The emergency department at Oakland Hospital in Northern California was also overcrowded. The outbreak of RSV and respiratory illness has left hospitals under capacity and patients waiting in emergency rooms, Christopher Vlasses, a pediatric resident at the University of California, San Francisco, Benioff, told Bay Area media Lookout. bed.

In Orange County, Southern California, RVS cases at Children’s Hospital have tripled in the past three weeks.

Symptoms of RSV virus, including runny nose, cough, fever or sore throat. Most children are exposed to RSV virus once around the age of 2. For most children, the virus is very mild and is similar to the airborne CCP virus. Different, mostly through surface contact, washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with people with cold symptoms are very effective in preventing and treating this virus.

Cedars-Sinai Hospital states on its official website that infants may appear lethargic and have poor appetite after contracting RSV, which may be the first stage of their distress. They may find it difficult to breathe. May or may not have a fever. Parents need to watch for these early signs: loss of appetite and difficulty breathing.

In a statement, Dr. Priya Soni, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said that health care experts are more concerned that RSV, the flu and the Chinese The combination of the three viruses, the overlapping of these three viruses and other viruses, is definitely a big problem in the next few months.

Another doctor at the hospital, Ira Wardono, reported in the Los Angeles Times that they had seen patients test positive for multiple viruses, and they were concerned that the resulting overpopulation could cause There are insufficient beds in emergency rooms and inpatient departments. One thing parents can do, he thinks, is make sure their kids get the flu shot and the Covid-19 booster shot.

Early injection of antibody prophylaxis

According to statistics, about 2 million children under the age of 5 are infected with RSV virus every year in the United States, 60,000 children are hospitalized, and 100 to 500 die; About 14,000 people.

RSV virus usually spreads from November to March of the following year. High-risk groups include infants under 12 months, especially under 6 months, premature infants, infants with congenital heart or chronic lung disease, and infants with weakened immune systems. The highest risk is for babies under 3 months of age.

Doctors recommend a shot of a monoclonal antibody called palivizumab for children in high-risk settings, including babies born prematurely, with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease. Antibody. Coming into flu season, antibody therapy will be a preventative series of vaccines, and parents will need to communicate with their child’s medical facility to see if they fall into the appropriate category.

The doctor’s advice: If you find that the baby cannot eat or drink because of the cough, and is accompanied by difficulty in breathing, you should contact the hospital immediately to avoid delaying treatment. ◇

Responsible editor: Yu Ming