Parenzo-Di Battista dispute. “Israel has no intention of killing civilians.” “Ridiculous phrase, an insult to intelligence.” On La7

Sparks a tuesday (La7) tra Alessandro Di Battista and David Parenzo on the conflict in the Middle East. The discussion in the studio focuses on the words spoken in New York by the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres before the Security Council (“it is important to recognize that the attacks of Hamas they didn’t come from nowhere, the Palestinian people were subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation“).

Di Battista comments: “Maybe someone in the world is finally realizing what the State of Israel is doing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip“.

And he reads an excerpt from the article by the Israeli lawyer and activist Eitay Mack on the daily newspaper Haaretz (“The massive crimes against humanity committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip could not only lead to an untold number of victims among the Palestinians of Gaza, but also to the political and moral end of Israel itself“).

The former M5s deputy then cites the latest data fromUnicef: “Since October 7th they have been 2,360 children killed in the Gaza Strip. When will Israel stop? When will he murder 33 Palestinians for every Israeli victim? This is cowardly retaliation against an innocent civilian population. It is a retaliation like that of the Fosse Ardeatine, but in reverse“.

Di Battista, while Parenzo repeatedly murmurs “Fosse Ardeatine”, then turns to the former director of Tg3 Antonio Di Bella who shortly before had praised the foreign policy of Giorgia Meloni and the line of Joe Biden in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “Biden is the one who 3 days ago blocked a resolution that called for a cease-fire for a humanitarian pause in order to bring aid into a strip from which the inhabitants cannot leave.”

And to Parenzo, who continues to mutter, he replies: “It’s not that the reprisals of others are okay while those of Israel should not be considered as such.”

The journalist replies: “Using words like ‘retaliation’ and above all comparing what the State of Israel does to the Nazis says a lot about the fact that you really have an ideological problem. Israel has no willful intention to kill civilians and children, while unfortunately you have already forgotten that on October 7 – he continues – Hamas voluntarily took civilians from their homes and rounded them up. There are still 50 children who are hostages of Hamas and who were taken only because they were Jews. This is not a war, it is terrorism.”

Di Battista glosses: “For me it is an insult to intelligence say that Israel does not want to kill civilians. At a time when Israel carpet bombs a strip with a population density that is triple that of the Spanish Quarter of Naples, it is ridiculous to think that innocent victims will not be caused. And the proof is the data.”

