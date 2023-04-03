The free rental of scooters will be banned in Paris, the first capital in Europe, from September. The motorized “trottinette”, after repeated crashes, disappeared from the streets at the behest of the Parisians exasperated by the total lack of traffic rules and by the continuous accidents with injuries and victims. Like Miriam Segato, the Italian from Capalbio overwhelmed and killed on June 14, 2021 on the quais of the Seine by a scooter that whizzed by with two girls on board with impunity. They didn’t even stop to help her.

The socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, had sided with the prohibition of free rental, but had then called the consultation pledging to respect the wishes of Parisians by announcing an ad hoc “road code” against the wild driving not only of scooters, but also of bicycles and assisted bikes, whose entry into force is expected by the end of the summer. The government of Elisabeth Borne, on the other hand, had shown himself decidedly against the drastic ban on scooters, wanting rather to favor better regulation of the so-called ‘small urban mobility’. In recent days, the Minister of Transport Clement Beaunea loyalist of Emmanuel Macron, presented a national plan which aims at a “pacification of the public space” with stricter rules. “If well organised, well adjusted, electric scooters can be an option,” Beaune said.

If the commitment is respected, the Ville Lumière will become the first “free scooter” city in Europe. More than 800 employees of the three main operators of the sector active in the city – Dott, Lime and Tier – are now fearing for their jobs.