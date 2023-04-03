Home World Paris, a plebiscite referendum: scooters in the city are rejected
World

Paris, a plebiscite referendum: scooters in the city are rejected

by admin
Paris, a plebiscite referendum: scooters in the city are rejected

The free rental of scooters will be banned in Paris, the first capital in Europe, from September. The motorized “trottinette”, after repeated crashes, disappeared from the streets at the behest of the Parisians exasperated by the total lack of traffic rules and by the continuous accidents with injuries and victims. Like Miriam Segato, the Italian from Capalbio overwhelmed and killed on June 14, 2021 on the quais of the Seine by a scooter that whizzed by with two girls on board with impunity. They didn’t even stop to help her.

The socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, had sided with the prohibition of free rental, but had then called the consultation pledging to respect the wishes of Parisians by announcing an ad hoc “road code” against the wild driving not only of scooters, but also of bicycles and assisted bikes, whose entry into force is expected by the end of the summer. The government of Elisabeth Borne, on the other hand, had shown himself decidedly against the drastic ban on scooters, wanting rather to favor better regulation of the so-called ‘small urban mobility’. In recent days, the Minister of Transport Clement Beaunea loyalist of Emmanuel Macron, presented a national plan which aims at a “pacification of the public space” with stricter rules. “If well organised, well adjusted, electric scooters can be an option,” Beaune said.

If the commitment is respected, the Ville Lumière will become the first “free scooter” city in Europe. More than 800 employees of the three main operators of the sector active in the city – Dott, Lime and Tier – are now fearing for their jobs.

See also  Violent earthquake in Turkey: the provisional toll is 76 dead, 99 in Syria

You may also like

Catania hits the 13th, Lamezia also falls to...

Lavrov, the blitz in New York and the...

Celebrations in Montenegro after the elections | Info

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Franco Morbidelli: “This...

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea | Sport

Danil Medvedev won the tournament in Miami |...

Serie C, a goal from “Paperissima” that suffered...

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 03 April...

Milo Đukanović’s speech after the election | Info

Speech by Jakov Milatović after winning the elections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy