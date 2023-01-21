Home World Paris, a referendum to ban rental electric scooters
World

Paris, a referendum to ban rental electric scooters

by admin
Paris, a referendum to ban rental electric scooters

PARIS – A referendum to ban rental e-scooters from Paris. The consultation will be proposed by the mayor Anne Hidalgo in the light of inconveniences and accidents on the streets of the capital. Parisians are called to vote on April 2 to decide the future of the self-service scooters offered by the various companies. The municipality has already tried to regulate supply and use, making 2,500 available

See also  WHO recommends the use of interleukin-6 receptor antagonists to treat new coronary pneumonia

You may also like

Hungary, 170 “little loyal” officers to Orbán expelled....

Pope invites heads of Vatican ministries to “personally”...

Climate change, Greenland the highest temperatures in 1,000...

Pope Francis receives Ecuadorian President Lasso – Vatican...

Turkey, life sentence for activist Pinar Selek. The...

Hong Kong citizens: The haze of the epidemic...

Kenya, boat capsizes, at least 6 Italian tourists...

Former Italian Prime Minister Prodi talks about war:...

Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. “The...

Harry versus William on TV: here is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy