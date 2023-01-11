Listen to the audio version of the article

It is at least you are injured the assessment of the attack launched on January 11 by a man at the Paris station of North Station. The assault took place around 6:45 in the morning, a busy time at the airport. The station is one of the busiest in Europe and one of the main hubs between Paris, London and Northern Europe.

The assailant was “neutralized” by the police. Rf1 brings it back. The weapon used by the assailant, it is explained, would resemble a awl used for drilling holes in walls. Racing resumed as normal and the assault area was cordoned off. Of the six injured one would be in serious condition.

The first to react to the attack was an off-duty policeman, who wounded the assailant before being joined by some uniformed colleagues. The individual was transported to hospital and is reportedly in a reserved prognosis due to a bullet that hit him in the chest. The reasons for the gesture are unknown, which caused a wave of panic among train and RER passengers, the regional underground, very crowded in the morning at the Gare du Nord station, where all the commuters who live in the north banlieue arrive. The RER B, in particular, connects both Charles de Gaulle airport (in the north) and Orly airport (in the south) to Paris.

Minister Darmanin at the site of the attack

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, immediately went to the site of the attack, at the Gare du Nord, and congratulated the police for the prompt reaction. The bomber was taken away after being lightly injured. A security perimeter has been established around the area where the incident occurred but the railway station – continues to operate despite some trains being blocked and arriving or departing late.