Paris beat Real in the fight in Madrid. Cus Mateo’s statement Sports

Real coach Ćus Mateo spoke with media representatives after the second match in Madrid.

Source: Youtube/Real Madrid Baloncesto

Partizan is one step closer to reaching the final four of the Euroleague, they beat Real in the second match in Madrid (95:80) and have a 2:0 lead in the quarter-final series. Unfortunately, after the second match there is much more talk about a general brawl on the field. After a terrible foul by Serhii Ljulja on Kevin Panther, the Partizan captain raised his fist, and then the others intervened, Gershon Yabusele had a wild move on Dante Exum.

There is a possibility of additional fines and suspensions, Željko Obradović also talked about that, and that was exactly one of the questions for Madrid’s strategist Ćus Mateo. “Of course I’m worried about the possible sanctions, because we’re trying to recover physically from everything that’s happening, I’m thinking about the condensed schedule, some are recovering, some haven’t trained for a long time. There are other players who don’t have rhythm, because they are coming back, you can feel it. I really hope that there will be no additional penalties and that we won’t lose any more players for these tough games,” Mateo began.

He tried to explain what was happening on the floor, he took responsibility for himself. “First of all, I want to emphasize that the playoffs are not over and that I hope we will play three more games. I want to apologize to the fans and my players, because I was the first to not convey the right energy. There was too much nervousness, there was too much desire, we lacked a lot of discipline and patience, to play with our head, not our heart, and I think that’s my fault. The players tried and I was the one who didn’t convey the right energy. Partizan played well, they knew how they wanted to play, unlike us who didn’t know that, we were too fast, impatient, we were too far from them, we gave them easy points. It was a little better in the second half, especially at the beginning of the third period.”

After a short break, he continued. “Almost all of us were frustrated, they had a lot of free throws and all that frustration got to us and nerves were the key. It wasn’t easy. This is a sport we all love and we don’t like what we saw at the end. We had to be calmer, no one wanted that for sure, they reacted emotionally. After that, everyone talked, we also talked in the locker room, we will continue to fight until the very end. We want to win both matches in Belgrade and return to Madrid. It won’t be easy, but it won’t be impossible. We have to play our best and continue.”



Sreten Radović, as the head referee, decided to stop the match before the end, because according to the rules of the Euroleague, a large number of players were excluded from the match, which meant that there were not enough basketball players who could bring the game to an end. “They explained the rules to us and that anyone who got up from the bench was kicked out of the match. They made such a decision, the match ended earlier. I hope there will be no additional sanctions, we are very sorry for everything that happened. I repeat, we are very sorry. We were all too frustrated, we don’t want children and young people to see things like this, we have to think about them too.”

In the end, he emphasized that he and his chosen ones will do everything to bring the series back to Madrid. “I have never experienced anything like this before, many players were on the floor, all sorts of things happened, I hope that everything will remain in the past. We are going to Belgrade, we know that we have to play fantastic basketball to win. We also lacked a bit of luck here, I hope that will return to us in Serbia and we know that we can play better, as in the first part of the season. We have to get back on the winning track, we must not give up and let our guard down. We have to fight until the end,” Mateo concluded.