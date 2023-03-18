New clashes in the place de la Concorde in the center of Pariswhich has become the spontaneous evening meeting place for thousands of people for protest against the pension reform wanted by the French government. About 3,000 demonstrators gathered around the obelisk starting at 6pm on March 17, the police cordoned off sensitive points in the square but groups of young people with masked faces set fire to a large amount of barriers and building site materials. When a throwing of objects targeted the agents, some charges with tear gas were fired. At the end of the clashes, 61 people were arrested. By 21.30 the square had completely emptied.